The government and so-called “health experts”, who are masters of misinformation and disinformation, are grabbing at any excuse to explain the continued rise in unexplained Non-Covid Excess deaths following the rollout of the Covid shots.

One of the most popular concocted theories (conspiracy theories are only those theories which disagree with the government’s misinformation and disinformation) without any supporting evidence is that lockdowns made it difficult to diagnose and treat life threatening disease in a timely fashion (heart attack, cancer etc). Of course, the ineffective and brutal lockdowns were 100% the fault of government so they own the deaths anyway - but let’s not mention that.

Are lockdowns a logical explanation? No. No evidence.

Occam’s razor (also known as the ‘law of parsimony’ basically says: “When faced with competing explanations for the same phenomenon, the simplest explanation is likely the correct one”.

Steve Kirsch’s Substack of 27 August has brought attention to global mortality data at Mortality Watch. Let’s have a look……Go to

https://www.mortality.watch

and then click on the active chart for Australia OR just CLICK HERE to see the mortality data from Nov. 2019 (before the “pandemic”) to now. The data shows no significant increase in Excess Deaths during 2020 when the virus was at its most virulent and there were no Covid “vaccines”. Look what happened in early 2021 when the Covid “vaccines” were rolled out.

Then ask yourself……knowing what we now know that there have been more reported deaths and serious injury associated with these mRNA jabs then all other “vaccines” over the last 30 years…..what do you think caused the continuing rise in Excess Deaths which only began after the “vaccine” rollouts?

The Australian government mounted a Royal Commission into Pink Batts. Why won’t the Australian government fulfil its promise to conduct a Royal Commission into the most horrendous and disastrous health policies and management of all time? We all know the answer.

