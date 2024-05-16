For more than 3 years our Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), so-called “health experts” and politicians have claimed the COVID-19 “vaccines” are “safe and effective” without providing any convincing data to support this claim. They even go further and claim that somewhere between 6 to 20 millions lives were saved by the “vaccines”….again without any evidence and based on irresponsible and outrageous modelling assumptions from discredited academics.

The TGA and other drug agencies have thus far relied on subjective reporting of adverse drug reactions assessed by unknown people often linked to the pharmaceutical industry or with conflicts of interest. It is easy to say the more than 1000 deaths reported in relation to the Covid-19 “vaccines” in Australia are not caused by the “vaccines”. The full reports of these cases are held in secret under the guise of “privacy” so independent analysis is not possible.

But from time to time, independent data analysts produce compelling evidence to support the claim that the COVID-19 “vaccines” are probably responsible for the greatest number of deaths and serious injury of any group of drugs in history and should never have been approved.

Once such analysis comes in the form of a Substack and video by Sonia Elijah (1 May). CLICK HERE to view.

The analysis covers 20 years of side effects in Europe for 6,000 drugs (15 million side effects).

The analysis shows Covid “vaccines” are responsible for an explosion of reported adverse effects.

Be sure to watch the 50 min. video.

Covid-19 was the most reported side effect of the Covid “vaccines” ie negative vaccine efficacy ie people who received the COVID-19 “vaccines” actually suffered more bouts of COVID-19. I’ve seen this myself amongst my friends who willingly took multiple jabs - you may have observed the same. This negative vaccine efficacy has been widely reported previously and the NSW hospital statistical data supports this observation. See my previous Substacks.

Anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer drug use has skyrocketed since the Covid-19 “vaccines” were rolled out. One obvious and logical possibility is that the Covid “vaccines” cause inflammatory disease and cancer.

Will the authorities take notice……probably not. They will not change course. But you need to know the facts.

