STRONG EVIDENCE FOR COVID "VACCINE" INJURY
Analysis of European data tells a compelling story
For more than 3 years our Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), so-called “health experts” and politicians have claimed the COVID-19 “vaccines” are “safe and effective” without providing any convincing data to support this claim. They even go further and claim that somewhere between 6 to 20 millions lives were saved by the “vaccines”….again without any evidence and based on irresponsible and outrageous modelling assumptions from discredited academics.
The TGA and other drug agencies have thus far relied on subjective reporting of adverse drug reactions assessed by unknown people often linked to the pharmaceutical industry or with conflicts of interest. It is easy to say the more than 1000 deaths reported in relation to the Covid-19 “vaccines” in Australia are not caused by the “vaccines”. The full reports of these cases are held in secret under the guise of “privacy” so independent analysis is not possible.
But from time to time, independent data analysts produce compelling evidence to support the claim that the COVID-19 “vaccines” are probably responsible for the greatest number of deaths and serious injury of any group of drugs in history and should never have been approved.
Once such analysis comes in the form of a Substack and video by Sonia Elijah (1 May). CLICK HERE to view.
The analysis covers 20 years of side effects in Europe for 6,000 drugs (15 million side effects).
The analysis shows Covid “vaccines” are responsible for an explosion of reported adverse effects.
Be sure to watch the 50 min. video.
Covid-19 was the most reported side effect of the Covid “vaccines” ie negative vaccine efficacy ie people who received the COVID-19 “vaccines” actually suffered more bouts of COVID-19. I’ve seen this myself amongst my friends who willingly took multiple jabs - you may have observed the same. This negative vaccine efficacy has been widely reported previously and the NSW hospital statistical data supports this observation. See my previous Substacks.
Anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer drug use has skyrocketed since the Covid-19 “vaccines” were rolled out. One obvious and logical possibility is that the Covid “vaccines” cause inflammatory disease and cancer.
Will the authorities take notice……probably not. They will not change course. But you need to know the facts.
Thanks for reading phillip.altman’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
DISCLAIMER:
The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.
MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.
There are two other podcasts you need to listen to, if you haven’t already. The first is on Jules on the beach, an interview between Julian Gillespie and Efrat Fenigon where he talks about civil and criminal cases he is mounting in Aus. The second is an interview between Malcolm Roberts and Dr John Campbell ( 2 weeks ago he n YouTube may also be on Malcolm’s website. A third reference was a Deaths au- he does a breakdown of the quiet part of the budget, and the millions put aside for “health”
How to get out of this political genocidal mess?
SIMPLE SOLUTION in 3 steps:
Pray “Thy Kingdom come”. Make the world His Kingdom of love. “God is love”.
Freemasonry is the church of Lucifer. “Separation of church and State” requires eliminating the freemasonic demono-cracy over Government (theocracy comes from “theo”, God, “cratos”, power, but this has nothing to do with God, but Satan and his demons, so it’s a demono-cracy).
Get the murderers out of government: force masons to self-identify by law under severe penalty (their oath doesn't forbid self-identification, also, evil oaths are void).
MAGA (Make Assets Great Again): money should be 100% backed with gold and real assets. This makes masonic counterfeiting harder. They are buying everything with virtual money: listed corporations, media, medical system, political parties, prosti-ticians, universities… !
Satanic secret societies like the masons are increasing the financial supply through:
- Forging dollars using the Federal Reserve they fully control
- Money creation through bank loans without reserves
- Financial “wealth” creation out of thin air through financial instruments such as derivatives
- Government debt
It's what I call finflation: inflation of financial instruments
With those trillions they've bought control in all listed corporations, media, universities, political parties, medical societies, etc.
The way out of this mess: money and financial assets backed by real assets.
The full plan exposed, and 16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!
http://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/no-free-speech-without-reach
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/reinventing-democracy
Rethinking science
Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround
Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-science
Government spends 2x per student in public schools with respect to private ones and 3x at university level, with worse outcomes in all levels of education.
Time for a 100% voucher system, where parents can choose schools or earn the voucher money themselves if they homeschool (and their kids pass the exams), or through grand/parent/teacher coops.
This would allow many mothers to leave a work they hate and stay home with their babies and children, especially in the most important years of childhood until 6 years old. It would have a deep impact on society.
How to save the life from the COVID vaxxed in 10 easy fast steps?
Appeal to authority (that’s the only thing they listen to):
1. Show that, while it is still given in the USA, all countries in Northern Europe banned Moderna due to the severe after-effects (let’s not call them side effects, but deliberate effects).
2. Show them Florida’s declaration not recommending COVID vaccines to most of the population.
3. Show Texas suing Pfizer for lying about vaccine efficacy.
4. Show Health Canada’ statement about finding DNA in mRNA shots, proving they hacked the cell nucleus. Show the Swedish study proving that the cell nucleus is hacked by mRNA vaccines.
5. Show that Health Canada also says that Pfizer inserted a sequence of the SV40 monkey virus. Show the studies proving that SV40 is carcinogenic.
6. Show that the Republican Party declared COVID “vaccines” a “biological and technical biopeapon” and instructed the authorities to seize vials and run a forensic analysis.
Appeal to science:
7. Show the studies proving that the injected are still producing spike protein.
8. Show the studies proving that the spike protein was engineered to kill in Wuhan by adding HIV sequence and a Moderna cancer-related patent.
9. Convince them to labtest the amount of spike protein in their blood, which is still produced by their hacked cells, and if the can’t afford it:
10. Convince them to lower the spike protein in blood by trying any of the spike detox protocols based mostly on cheap medicines. They have nothing to lose, by trying it for a week, if their health improves, then they know that the bio-weapon caused their health problems:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/protocol/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/lipid-nanoparticle-associated-inflammation/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/methylene-blue-prevents-and-reverses/
https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/methylene-blue.html
God willingly, I’ll soon post that with all the references.