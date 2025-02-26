Literally hundreds of papers support the view that COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis and thromboembolism is linked to a significant rise in sudden cardiac death.

The reluctance of authorities to conduct large scale post-vax autopsies and the lack of transparency in the post-marketing adverse drug reaction reporting systems make it (purposely) difficult to ascribe the deaths as being due to the injections in a definitive and uncontroversial way in published papers……. but the evidence is compelling.

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration hide behind the official figures that only ascribe 14 deaths due to the COVID-19 shots out of 1037 reported deaths in the Drug Adverse Event Notification (DAEN) system - and remember, if the widely accepted under reporting in this system is 30-40x, this means potentially 30,000 to 40,000 actual deaths.

Here are the figures from Australia in the DAEN system:

These figures show 35 deaths on the day of vaccination alone! Multiply that by 30-40x to get a more realistic figure.

Now, a study has just been published studying the population of King County in Washington State (Seattle) - 2 million people who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (an amazing 98% of the population).

The paper by Hulscher et al (CLICK HERE) found a 25.7% increase in total cardiopulmonary arrests and a 1,236% surge in excess cardiac deaths following vaccination compared to previous pre-COVID vax years.

While the authors are careful to note that some of these deaths may be attributable to disruptions in emergency care during the pandemic or COVID-19 infection itself (the often used hypothetical and unsupported alternative explanations) - the study results are alarming and perfectly consistent with many other worldwide studies of excess mortality following vaccination.

The Hulscher et al paper is important as it provides clinical guidelines to assess the risk of sudden cardiac death in an individual post-vaccination. It is a valuable contribution.

Apparently, the word is out……Moderna has lost $US8.3B in the last 2 years. But our Australian government thinks they are a winner and have helped to establish Moderna mRNA manufacturing in Australia. Another bad decision.

