For more than 5 years now we have been told nothing but lies about COVID and the COVID so-called “vaccines”.

I have now issued a total of 403 Substacks which provide comprehensive documentation of the lies which include:

the COVID virus was natural in origin and did not come from a lab

the COVID “vaccines” prevent transmission of the virus

the COVID “vaccines” prevent serious COVID-19 illness, keep you out of hospital and protect from death

the COVID “vaccines” protect those around you

scientific evidence shows lockdowns are effective in pandemics to prevent the spread of disease and masks are effective in preventing transmission

natural immunity is of no clinical significance in COVID-19

the COVID “vaccines” have been fully tested and are “safe and effective”

the COVID “vaccines” do not contain dangerous genetic material that can permanently be integrated into your DNA

there was no effective early treatment of COVID-19

the COVID “vaccines” stay at the site of injection, do not distribute throughout the body and thereafter do not linger in the body etc etc etc

All these claims have been shown to be blatant lies. But one lie remains…..the claim that millions of lives have been saved by the COVID “vaccines”. Various claims ranging from 3 to 7 to 14 to 20 million lives saved have been made. In the face of the known millions of post-administration vaccine deaths and the persistent rise in cardiovascular, immunological and cancer deaths around the world measured by the Excess Death rate (which only rose following the release of these experimental gene-theapies) - this is probably the most outrageous claim of all.

Now, an Australian has published a critical analysis of this last fraudulent claim and this work is so important that it has been entered into the US Senate enquiry into COVID. See Dr. Raphael Lataster’s Substack of of 22 May and Senator Johnson’s acknowledgement of the importance of this work. CLICK HERE to view.

You will be hearing more from Raphael and myself on this issue due to its importance.

WITNESS STATEMENT

In case you may have missed it, please find below an important video exposing the COVID crimes. View by accessing via the QR codes below. This documentary is very well produced and must not be missed.

This was published on my Substack 29 January.

