Data suggests at least 20,000 Australians have died unexpectedly of non-Covid deaths following the rollout of the Covid so-called “vaccines”.

Dr. Andrew Madry has and colleagues have been at the forefront of data mining to bring the truth of these unnecessary deaths to the knowledge of the government and the public.

Excess Deaths are being reported worldwide. One example is below from Andrew’s Substack:

But with all the work done, with all the lives lost…….the government had to be dragged scratching and screaming into an enquiry of the unexplained Excess Deaths. Their enthusiasm for finding the truth is revealed by the time allocated so far to this important enquiry - 1 day!

Don’t expect too much. I’m not. It will probably be a whitewash because those bureaucrats and politicians who are responsible need to protect themselves and their careers. They hope this enquiry will just blow over. We must not let this happen.

In my humble opinion, there have been many more than 20,000 unexplained post-vaccine related deaths. More than 1000 deaths have been reported to THE AUSTRALIAN Drug Adverse Event Notification system (DAEN) and we know this system probably has an under reporting factor of somewhere between 40-100x. So, the actual number of Australian non-Covid Excess Deaths could be much closer to 50,000 and rising due to longer term pathology (cancers, autoimmune disease and neurological disease).