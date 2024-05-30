Data suggests at least 20,000 Australians have died unexpectedly of non-Covid deaths following the rollout of the Covid so-called “vaccines”.
Dr. Andrew Madry has and colleagues have been at the forefront of data mining to bring the truth of these unnecessary deaths to the knowledge of the government and the public.
I urge my readers to CLICK HERE to view Andrew’s latest Substack on this critical issue.
Excess Deaths are being reported worldwide. One example is below from Andrew’s Substack:
But with all the work done, with all the lives lost…….the government had to be dragged scratching and screaming into an enquiry of the unexplained Excess Deaths. Their enthusiasm for finding the truth is revealed by the time allocated so far to this important enquiry - 1 day!
Don’t expect too much. I’m not. It will probably be a whitewash because those bureaucrats and politicians who are responsible need to protect themselves and their careers. They hope this enquiry will just blow over. We must not let this happen.
In my humble opinion, there have been many more than 20,000 unexplained post-vaccine related deaths. More than 1000 deaths have been reported to THE AUSTRALIAN Drug Adverse Event Notification system (DAEN) and we know this system probably has an under reporting factor of somewhere between 40-100x. So, the actual number of Australian non-Covid Excess Deaths could be much closer to 50,000 and rising due to longer term pathology (cancers, autoimmune disease and neurological disease).
Thank you Phillip - yes the awareness and our outrage must be kept alive - people like my mum who died of heart failure from the booster was never acknowledged as a vax death - but they then had the audacity to count her as a covid death! I guess option 1. Govt bureaucrats on your doorstep looking at you very closely and potentially suspending you or sending you for “re-education” - or option 2. Get paid to call it covid and pad the numbers! Or option 3. Hospital loses the millions in “grant” money given! If their so called vax was so successful why would they be counting more deaths now as covid deaths than they did during the world worst pandemic (read scam/plandemic)..they will never willing capitulate.. they are all too complicit
I listened to a fantastic discussion between Sharon Cousens of Open DAEN and Charles Kovess. During her talk she said that 140,444 had been seriously injured by the jabs and 1,023 deaths, as per reported on DAEN. 9 children are dead, and about 400 miscarriages can be attributed. 17 stillborn babies. These figures apparently are 30% underreported, which means that the true numbers of injured are 4.2 million, and deaths should be 30,960. Still the protocol from the TGA is to administer this deadly cocktail, along with pertussis and flu, to all pregnant women. I have no words.