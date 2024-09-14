In my opinion, the following updated US Florida State guidance should be provided as proper informed consent by every doctor to any patient seeking advice on COVID-19 boosters.

Here is what the State Surgeon General of Florida has said:

“On August 22, 2024, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved and authorized updated versions of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. The FDA approved the vaccine for people 12 and older and provided emergency use authorization for children 6 months to 11 years old. The stated target of these boosters is the Omicron variant which is not causing a significant number of infections.”

“Additionally, the federal government has failed to provide sufficient data to support the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 boosters, or acknowledge previously demonstrated safety concerns associated with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, including:

prolonged circulation of mRNA and spike protein in some vaccine recipients,

increased risk of lower respiratory tract infections, and

increased risk of autoimmune disease after vaccination.”

In addition, the manufacturers have not conducted prospective clinical safety testing to accurately investigate and define the incidence of both subclinical and clinical myocarditis, autoimmune disease including lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, negative efficacy (increase the chance of COVID-19), prolonged blood levels of spike protein and the potential for an increase in the risk of cancers.

In light of these facts, it is disgraceful that the US FDA is authorising the use of these injections in infants and very young children. It has been known for some time that very young children are at statistically and virtually nil risk of serious COVID-19 but they are at very serious risk of the adverse consequences of these shots. Numerous deaths have been reported following these COVID-19 vaccine injections in very young children.

Our Australian drug regulators (TGA) have let us down. They should note what the Dept. of Health in Florida has said and reflect on the current official advice on COVID-19 boosters.

TGA current advice:

“COVID-19 vaccinations (also known as boosters) are the best way to maintain your protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death from COVID-19”.

In my opinion and the opinion of the Florida State Dept. of Health - THERE IS NO CREDIBLE EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT THIS ADVICE.

