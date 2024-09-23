A tool to quell free speech and opposition to the globalist agenda of the UN is the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill 2024 now being considered by The Australian Government.

CLICK HERE for details.

A sample letter/email sent to me is below for you to consider. I suggest you write something in your own words. By doing nothing you, by default, will allow this to happen. Don’t let the bastards do it…….

Share

Committee Secretary

Senate Standing Committees on Environment and Communications

PO Box 6100

Parliament House

Canberra ACT 2600



Phone: +61 2 6277 3526

ec.sen@aph.gov.au

Dear Committee Secretary,

I'm writing this submission in-relation to the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combating Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024.

This bill is incredibly dangerous but also a massive overreach by the Australian Government to have in principle a 'Ministry of Truth' determining what information is Mis or Disinformation.

I have been a high school teacher for close to twenty years and have always advocated to my students their civic and citizenship civil rights and duties to represent themselves most especially in the public domain now and in the future. This is a mandatory requirement in our current NSW curriculum in the vast array of HISE (Human Science and its Environment) subjects of which Religion is also placed (regarding the Australian Curriculum: Humanities and Social Sciences), and I have represented my Church on overseas missions and as well locally in Australia in this role. Civil rights are an essential component of our democracy, and this fundamental issue will compromise legitimate political speech which government in essence cannot agree too. As Senator Michaelia Cash states ‘this new version of the Albanese Government’s Bill, the Minister is able to personally order misinformation investigations and misinformation hearings. These are extraordinary provisions in a democracy.’

Senator Cash asserts: ‘If you're an academic, something you say can't be misinformation. BUT if you're an ordinary Australian who disagrees with an academic, it can be misinformation. ⁠Under the Bill, the honestly held opinions of ordinary Australians can be treated as ‘misinformation’.’

Civil Rights are guarantees of equal social opportunities and protection under the law, regardless of race, religion, or other characteristics of which; the rights to vote, to a fair trial (Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 11) and the Presumption of Innocence link, to government services, and to a public education are included. So, this would naturally fall under this area for all students to be aware of their responsibility in this area!

Universal Declaration of Human Rights Articles 5 & 6

Who is the Government to tell me what is factually true or false?!

Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 1 states I have 'reason & conscience'

The Government lied to us about; the safety and efficacy of COVID "vaccines" (Who-said-the-covid-19-vaccines-were safe? 21/09/24), they lied about listening to us at the referendum regarding the Voice, and they're still lying to us when they tell us they're here to “protect us”!!

Universal Declaration of Human Rights Articles 9 &10

The Government effectively is continuing to spread misinformation, but why should the government be the arbiter that determines what is truthful and what is false?!

How does this make any sense regarding my Human Rights, except to usurp by God given rights to follow my own conscience on matters of morality, and for that matter the moral beliefs and practices of our Judeo-Christian culture in Australia?!

I can never vote for a government that would vote for this, to essentially be the 'Thought Police of the Internet', it is absolutely dangerous (Cite George Orwell’s book 1984)! Furthermore, how can the Government call the media 'Professional' then make them exempt from this bill when it's they who have knowingly pushed the lies on behalf of the Government in the past!!

No-one should have the ability to determine what is 'mis/disinformation', that's up to the individual to determine what they believe to be true under our democracy and Constitution, which can only be altered by a Referendum!

Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 2 states I can have 'other opinion'

Not the Government!!

This is all a part of Free Speech. Every time the Government says they're 'trying to protect us', nobody voted for this, nobody asked for this, so this is another outright lie! Therefore, it's the Government that is spreading Misinformation!

Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 8 Everyone has the right to an effective remedy by the competent national tribunals for acts violating the fundamental rights granted him by the constitution or by law.

Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 11 Section 1

Everyone charged with a penal offence has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law in a public trial at which he has had all the guarantees necessary for his defence.

I ask you, Committee Secretary, to do the right thing and stand up for Freedom of Speech & Expression and vote down this bill!

This bill does NOTHING to restore public confidence between the Government and The People, if anything this further degrades that already tenuous trust.

If the Government chooses to do something to restore trust amongst the people; they can stop attacking our Liberties, and they can let us live our lives accordingly instead of interfering in them, plus they could uphold Australians’ rightful Freedom of Speech, protected by law.

Universal Declaration of Human Rights cite Articles 7, 8 & 11 Section 1

Do the right and lawful thing!

Regards,

Here are the emails you need to use: