Ex-Captain Graham Hood has testified before Senator Malcolm Roberts at Parliament House, Canberra on 21 March 2024 regarding the damage done by the government’s COVID policies.

Share

CLICK HERE to listen (19 min) to his commonsense plea supporting a Royal Commission into COVID.

After all the unnecessary deaths, Covid “vaccine” injuries, hundreds of billions of dollars wasted, the collapse of human rights and abuse of government power…….why can’t we have a Royal Commission? The cover up must end. We must know the truth. The Prime Minister previously supported a Royal Commission before the Federal election but now he is resisting. We now know his word is not his bond.

I was appalled recently at the First Covid Debate on 14th March at NSW Parliament House Sydney when I heard a comment from an individual in the audience disparage the character of Graham Hood and his media partner Johnny Larter (Club Grubberry). Maybe that individual should spend 19 minutes and listen to somebody who really cares about Australians and Australia - listen to a true patriot who has given so much. These days, few who are in a position to really make a difference, like Senator Malcolm Roberts, are prepared to stand and be counted. It is heartbreaking.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE ENTIRELY FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.