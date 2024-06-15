But what would you expect after Daniel Andrews was given an AC for his disastrous COVID policies and brutality.

The Epoch Times has published a short piece (written by Alfred Bui 14 June 2024) on the June 13 Australian Senate inquiry into Excess Deaths in Australia. As expected, it was not a serious inquiry and intended to cover up the tens of thousands of Covid injection linked deaths

Our once trusted Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) provided information and numbers to cover up the deaths (“Measuring Australia’s excess mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic until August 2023”. CLICK HERE to view. As a reminder….the ABS recently changed the way Excess Deaths are calculated which effectively minimised the Excess Deaths number.

According to ABS data, 96% of all COVID deaths eported over the past four years had pre-existing chronic conditions and/or listed COVID-19 as well. So, it is very convenient to list the vast majority of deaths as “COVID-19” deaths without any proof, autopsy etc. We all know the PCR tests were not diagnostic for COVID-19 and any positive PCR test is a convenient way of blaming the deaths on the virus and not the injections. The Australian Government only admits to 16 Covid injection caused deaths so far.

We know doctors worldwide were under enormous pressure to ascribe deaths as “COVID” deaths and in the US tens of thousands of dollars were paid for each case/death to hospitals which so reported. In Australia and elsewhere, there were no guidelines or criteria for accurately reporting COVID as a cause of death.

It is simply not believable that during the most virulent phase of the “pandemic” COVID-19 ranked 38th as a cause of death but soon after the rollout of the Covid injections, non-Covid unexplained Excess Deaths skyrocketed to over 10,000.

Go to the AMPS website CLICK HERE and download a copy of “Too Many Dead” for the real facts. Click on Campaigns, Submissions and Open Letters.

It is looking like it will take decades for the truth of the Excess Deaths to come out.

Independent analysis suggests tens of thousands of Covid injection linked deaths have occurred. Many of us know personally the toll this has taken on Australia and the rest of the world.

DISCLAIMER:

