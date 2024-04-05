phillip.altman’s Substack

ORDINARY PEOPLE DOING EXTRAORDINARY THINGS
A must watch interview....
  
phillip.altman
17
Gentle humour, shocking facts, electrify Sydney at all-star covid reckoning
He didn't mean to steal the show...
Published on Letters from Australia  

March 2024

FOREST OF THE FALLEN
Don't look away......
  
phillip.altman
22
YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE !
Here is one very good example
  
phillip.altman
73
SUBMISSION TO THE AUSTRALIAN COVID-19 RESPONSE INQUIRY
Submission 105 - Phillip Altman
  
phillip.altman
12
DIGITAL PRISON IS COMING
Don't be fooled by "convenience and safety"
  
phillip.altman
44
A WORLD FIRST ! AUSTRALIAN SENATE TO INVESTIGATE EXCESS DEATHS !
UAP Senator Ralph Babet has done it !
  
phillip.altman
62
FDA LOSES WAR ON IVERMECTIN
also... Reiner Fuellmich kidnapped and UK hiding Excess Death numbers
  
phillip.altman
29
WE MUST INVESTIGATE THE COVID CATASTROPHE
A plea by Ex-Captain Graham Hood - Parliament House, Canberra
  
phillip.altman
24
THE GREAT COVID DEBATE 2024
Held 14 March 2024 at NSW Parliament House - Sydney, Australia
  
phillip.altman
76
AUSTRALIAN COURT BLOCKS COVID "VACCINE" CHALLENGE
Fake "Long COVID" & an Australian at US Senator Ron Johnson's Covid Hearing
  
phillip.altman
51
COVID-19 RESPONSE ENQUIRY
At last.....the "experts" are on the job to tell us where we went wrong.
  
phillip.altman
75
