ORDINARY PEOPLE DOING EXTRAORDINARY THINGS
A must watch interview....
Apr 5
•
phillip.altman
45
ORDINARY PEOPLE DOING EXTRAORDINARY THINGS
Gentle humour, shocking facts, electrify Sydney at all-star covid reckoning
He didn't mean to steal the show...
Published on Letters from Australia
•
Apr 2
March 2024
FOREST OF THE FALLEN
Don't look away......
Mar 31
•
phillip.altman
80
FOREST OF THE FALLEN
YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE !
Here is one very good example
Mar 31
•
phillip.altman
50
YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE !
SUBMISSION TO THE AUSTRALIAN COVID-19 RESPONSE INQUIRY
Submission 105 - Phillip Altman
Mar 28
•
phillip.altman
60
SUBMISSION TO THE AUSTRALIAN COVID-19 RESPONSE INQUIRY
DIGITAL PRISON IS COMING
Don't be fooled by "convenience and safety"
Mar 27
•
phillip.altman
64
DIGITAL PRISON IS COMING
A WORLD FIRST ! AUSTRALIAN SENATE TO INVESTIGATE EXCESS DEATHS !
UAP Senator Ralph Babet has done it !
Mar 27
•
phillip.altman
64
A WORLD FIRST ! AUSTRALIAN SENATE TO INVESTIGATE EXCESS DEATHS !
FDA LOSES WAR ON IVERMECTIN
also... Reiner Fuellmich kidnapped and UK hiding Excess Death numbers
Mar 22
•
phillip.altman
76
FDA LOSES WAR ON IVERMECTIN
WE MUST INVESTIGATE THE COVID CATASTROPHE
A plea by Ex-Captain Graham Hood - Parliament House, Canberra
Mar 22
•
phillip.altman
58
WE MUST INVESTIGATE THE COVID CATASTROPHE
THE GREAT COVID DEBATE 2024
Held 14 March 2024 at NSW Parliament House - Sydney, Australia
Mar 18
•
phillip.altman
58
THE GREAT COVID DEBATE 2024
AUSTRALIAN COURT BLOCKS COVID "VACCINE" CHALLENGE
Fake "Long COVID" & an Australian at US Senator Ron Johnson's Covid Hearing
Mar 17
•
phillip.altman
72
AUSTRALIAN COURT BLOCKS COVID "VACCINE" CHALLENGE
COVID-19 RESPONSE ENQUIRY
At last.....the "experts" are on the job to tell us where we went wrong.
Mar 12
•
phillip.altman
79
COVID-19 RESPONSE ENQUIRY
